Foundation of CVPH to hold Easter Egg Hunt
PLATTSBURGH — The Foundation of CVPH will hold its first Easter Egg Hunt since the COVID-19 pandemic began at 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, April 16 on the front lawn at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
The “fastest two-minute event in Plattsburgh” will feature nearly 10,000 eggs scattered on the lawn with the help of CVPH Family Medicine Residency physicians.
The eggs will be stuffed with candy and some will include a coupon for a free kid’s meal at Texas Roadhouse.
The Egg Hunt is free and open to children age 10 and younger, and there will be a separate hunting ground for children age 3 and under.
Hunters should be dressed according to weather conditions.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet youngsters and pose for photos.
Convenient parking is available in the Medical Office Building lots just off the Cornelia Street entrance. CV-TEC students will help provide security services.
For more information, contact Michelle Senecal at 518-314-3359 or msenecal@cvph.org.
Clinton County Board of Health to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Health will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 in the 2nd Floor Meeting Room of the Clinton County Health Department, 133 Margaret St.
Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Healthy Neighborhoods Program to conduct outreach in Mooers
MOOERS — The Clinton County Health Department’s Healthy Neighborhoods Program will be conducting door-to-door outreach and offering in-home surveys focusing on residents who live in the Town of Mooers.
This outreach will begin in April and run through June.
During the home visit, program staff will discuss fire safety and determine the best way to reduce household accidents. Education will also include indoor air quality, carbon monoxide poisoning, lead poisoning and other household health and safety topics.
Information about community resources and referrals to other programs are also offered during these visits.
Participation in the Healthy Neighborhoods Program is free and open to all Clinton County Residents.
To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 518-565-4870 or go to www.clintonhealth.org/healthyneighborhoods.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
The meeting will take place via Zoom and in-person at the PHA Administrative Offices, 4817 South Catherine St.
CCHD releases Food Action Plan
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department, in collaboration with ChangeLab Solutions, a national public health law and policy nonprofit, has developed a Food Action Plan aimed at guiding Clinton County toward a healthy, equitable and thriving food system over the next 10 years.
The work was supported by the New York State Health Foundation.
Throughout 2021, a group of professionals identified gaps and opportunities in the local food system, spanning from food production to food waste management, and drafted proposed strategies to address these challenges.
The plan will serve as a roadmap for local government agencies, hospitals, community-based organizations, businesses and resident groups to coordinate their efforts.
The primary goals of the Food Action Plan are to increase access to healthy, nutritious and affordable foods; reduce the amount of food waste and increase the recovery of unused, edible food for community use; and support the local food and agricultural economy.
The plan is posted at https://tinyurl.com/bde94eej. Feedback can be shared with CCHD through its website or social media platforms.
Beekmantown school board committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education Audit Committee will meet at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 in the conference room at the district offices, 37 Eagle Way.
The purpose of the meeting is to review the February and March financial reports.
FEH BOCES to meet
MALONE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
The meeting will take place via video conference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane in Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 State Route 3 in Saranac Lake.
