Shamrock Shuffle 5K rescheduled
PLATTSBURGH – Out of an abundance of caution with snow expected this weekend, Adirondack Coast Events and The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) have rescheduled the Shamrock Shuffle 5K to next Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. The seventh annual race was set to take place Saturday, March 12.
Adirondack Coast Events and The Foundation are notifying the dozens of runners who have already signed up.
Registration will remain open through next Saturday morning for anyone interested in participating. The cost to register is $25. The first 150 runners ages 21 and up to complete the course will also receive a prize:
• 1st-50th place: A free beer courtesy of Valcour Brewing
• 51st-100th place: A free beer courtesy of The Foundation of CVPH
• 101st-150th place: A free beer courtesy of Adirondack Coast Events
To sign up, visit: Shamrock Shuffle (runsignup.com).
The race starts and ends at Valcour Brewing Company, with a two-loop route that creates a flat, fast course for runners. The fun and unique event is also well-known for the many participants decked out in green to celebrate Irish heritage.
This year, the event benefits The Foundation’s Travel Fund, which assists eligible North Country families who need to travel outside the area for specialized care.
Anyone with questions can contact Michelle Senecal, Foundation Events & Special Projects Manager at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
Beekmantown school board seeks to fill five seats
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will look to fill five seats in May’s school board election.
The candidate who receives the highest number of votes will serve a three-year term plus 45 days remaining on the unexpired term of Kristopher Michaud, from May 17, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
The candidates with the second and third highest number of votes will fill the expired terms of Cheryl MacKenzie and Crystal Palmer for three-year terms, from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
The candidate who gets the fourth highest number of votes will serve out the unexpired term of Mark Sand, from May 17, 2022 through June 30, 2024.
The candidate with the fifth highest number of votes will fill the unexpired term of Pauline Stone, from May 17, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Community Day committee seeks Volunteer of the Year nominations
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Community Day organizing committee is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Volunteer of Year award to be presented at the 4th annual Community Day celebration, set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the North Elba Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road.
The nomination criteria are as follows:
• Any individual or organization may nominate one or more candidates.
• The organization and the volunteer work must be within the boundaries of North Elba.
• Previous nomination does not disqualify a person for another year.
• Please keep nominations confidential. All nominees will not necessarily receive an award.
• Include as much pertinent information as possible to support the nomination.
• Please provide at least one contact in support of the nomination. Be sure to include a name and a number where the support person can be reached.
• Additional letters of support are encouraged.
To nominate someone for the Distinguished Volunteer of the Year award, fill out the nomination form, available at tinyurl.com/2f63jh59, and contact Brooke O’Neil by email at Brooke@roostadk.com or by phone at 518-621-3668.
Nominations are due by Friday, April 29. The committee retains and reviews all past nominee submissions.
For more information about the Community Day celebration, visit the Lake Placid Community Day Facebook page or email lakeplacidcommunityday@gmail.com.
Peru seeks PACE Program participants
PERU — The Peru Central School District is looking for faculty, staff, parents and community members who might be interested in participating in the spring and summer 2022 PACE Program for sixth through twelfth graders.
The program is designed to support social and emotional development and learning (SEDL).
Enrichment activities include but are not limited to tutoring and academic enrichment; recreation; art, music and drama; mentoring; student leadership; community service; and related programs that will increase student achievement.
Those interested in facilitating an enrichment activity for spring and/or summer 2022 are asked to contact Chelsea Denny at cdenny@perucsd.org or Barrett Miller at bmiller@perucsd.org.
Payment ranges from $20 to $35 per hour.
Cl.Co. accepts Tobacco Settlement fund applications
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legisalture announced this week that Tobacco Settlement funding will reopen this year to assist with community projects for municipalities and registered not-for-profit organizations.
Funding was placed on hold for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislature will distribute $100,000 for projects that increase the quality of life experience in Clinton County in a measurable way for residents of and visitors to the county.
Applications must be submitted by Friday, April 1 and can be found at the legislative office, 137 Margaret St., Suite 208, or online at clintoncountygov.com/legislative.
Applications will be limited to requests of no more than $15,000. Call 518-565-4600 with questions.
