Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District will meet on March 14.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Northern Adirondack school board to hold budget session
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on March 16 for a budget work session.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Middle High School Auditorium for a Budget Work Session. Budget Work Sessions are used by the Board of Education to gather information and ask questions about particular sections of the budget.
These sessions are held outside of formal Board of Education meetings. These meetings are used to develop the budget. Most decisions will be discussed during these sessions.
These sessions are open to the public. At 6 p.m., directly after the Budget Work Session, the Board will meet for a Regular Board Meeting.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
CV-TEC student chosen for Inside Albany program
PLATTSBURGH — Danika Clowney, an 11th grader from Champlain Valley Technical Education Center, has been selected to attend this year’s Students Inside Albany program sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, Inc.
The 23rd Annual Students Inside Albany will begin Monday, May 21, and end Wednesday, May 24.
Students Inside Albany is a program designed to increase high school awareness of their responsibility in representative government and provide information about the tools necessary for meeting that responsibility.
60 students from across the state to Albany to get a first-hand education about their state government through a series of interactive lectures on topics such as the state budget process, the role of lobbyists in the legislative process, citizen rights to access government information, the role of media in politics, and the move to reform state government.
Students will have an opportunity to tour the State’s Capitol and to shadow their Senator and their Assemblymember for an afternoon attending session on the Chamber floors.
For more information on the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation, Inc., or the Students Inside Albany program, please visit their website at: www.lwny.org.
For more information on the League of Women Voters of North Country contact Co-President Diana Wardell at dmwardell@gmail.com.
