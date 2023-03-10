Boquet Valley school board seeking candidates
The Boquet Valley Central School District is seeking candidates to fill two 3-year term vacancies on the Board of Education.
The seats are currently held by Dina Garvey and Sarah Kullman.
Candidates seeking a seat on the Board of Education must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, qualified to vote in the school district and able to read and write.
They must be residents of the district continuously for one year before the election. They cannot be employed by the board on which they shall serve or live in the same household as a family member who is also a member of the same school board.
Petitions are available in the District Office Mountain View Campus 7530 Court Street Elizabethtown, New York between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Those who would like to be considered as a candidate for one of the terms must submit a petition to the District Clerk signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district. Petitions must be returned to the District Office no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023.
The Board of Education Annual Meeting, Board Member Election and Budget Vote will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Lake View Campus 25 Sisco Street, Westport, New York.
For further information, please contact Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 518-873-6371 or jatwell@boquetvalleycsd.org
Peru school board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting in the High School Community Room on March 14, at 6 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Anticipated topics include Community Forum on the 2023-2024 Budget, Personnel Appointments, Red Cross Agreement and Vote Propositions.
The meeting is open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
At this time, two (2) public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
1st public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three (3) minutes per speaker.
2nd public comment: Comments are limited to three (3) minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on March 14. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org). The Board meeting will also be recorded and available on the website at a later date.
Northern Adirondack school board to hold budget session
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on March 16.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Middle High School Auditorium for a Budget Work Session.
Budget Work Sessions are used by the Board of Education to gather information and ask questions about particular sections of the budget. These sessions are held outside of formal Board of Education meetings.
These meetings are used to develop the budget. Most decisions will be discussed during these sessions. At 6 p.m. directly after the Budget Work Session the Board will meet for a Regular Board Meeting.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
