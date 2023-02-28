City Hall elevator out of service
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is informing the public that the City Hall Elevator is temporarily out of service
Please contact the office in City Hall (see contact numbers below) before visiting City Hall as they may be able to assist you over the phone.
Building Inspector: 518-563-7707
City Clerk: 518-563-7702
Community Development: 518-563-7642
Community Engagement Coordinator: 518-536-7526
Finance Office: 518-563-7704
Mayor's Office: 518-563-7701
Once you arrive at the building please stop in the Finance office or Building Inspector’s offices located on the ground floor and someone will assist you.
Please note: for all public meetings held in City Hall: Council Regular and Committee Meetings, Planning or Zoning Board meetings - all meetings are live streamed at Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw/
Any persons wishing to comment may do so during the meeting by attending via Zoom (the link can be found on the City of Plattsburgh website calendar for that meeting date) or comments can be emailed prior to the meeting to carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov. If a person does not have access to a computer, special accommodations to attend from the ground floor in City Hall can be arranged with at least forty-hours notice in advance of the meeting.
Shamrock & Roll set for March 11
PLATTSBURGH - The ARC Foundation is bringing back its fundraising St. Patrick’s celebration after three years absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Shamrock & Roll will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh.
Presented by SymQuest, the Irish-themed celebration features beer, wine and gourmet food tastings, as well as live entertainment from Bruce Patenaude and his band, the 3 B’s.
Tickets are $50 each, and tables can be reserved.
Tickets are available at tickets@cviarc.org or by calling 518-324-8176.
