AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet on June 14.
It will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle-High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Ellenburg Democrats to hold caucus
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg Democrat party will be holding a caucus on June 21.
It will be held at 7 p.m. Candidates for Town Justice, Town Councilperson (2 positions) and Tax Collector are being sought.
While all are welcome, only those registered as Democrats in the Town of Ellenburg are able to actively participate.
137 acres adjacent to High Peaks Wilderness acquired for conservation by Adirondack Land Trust
KEENE — The Adirondack Land Trust recently purchased 137 acres in St. Huberts to maintain public recreational access and conserve natural forests, including 1,844 feet of floodplain on the East Branch of the Ausable River.
The land trust will hold this parcel for transfer to New York State for addition to the constitutionally protected Forest Preserve, along with 25 adjoining acres.
Combined, the parcels border 5,227 feet of state land and include approximately one mile of public trails that lead to Snow, Rooster Comb, the Wolfjaws and other mountains within the High Peaks Wilderness. The steep terrain includes sheer cliffs, glacial outcroppings, large hemlock trees, and numerous unnamed streams.
Trail access from New York State Route 73 in St. Huberts goes through private land, following Deer Brook, and reaches the land trust’s parcel about one mile from the road.
The 137-acre parcel had been owned by the same family since 1894 when John Holmes Maghee of Morristown, New Jersey and Keene Valley, New York, purchased it from George and Didamina Beede. The land trust purchased it for $300,000 from a fourth-generation family descendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.