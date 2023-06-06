Dannemora Democrats to hold pre-caucus meeting
DANNEMORA — The Town of Dannemora Democrat Committee will be holding a pre-caucus meeting on June 13.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Town of Dannemora Municipal Building, 78 Higby Road, Chazy Lake.
All Town Democrats are encouraged to attend. For more information contact 518-492-7585 or 518-492-2390.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on June 15.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle High School Auditorium. These meetings are used to develop the budget. Most decisions will be discussed during these sessions. These sessions are open to the public.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
Boquet Valley Central School Athletic Dept.changes date for benefit for alumna ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School Athletic Department is sponsoring a benefit car wash for the family of Olivia Hart.
BVCS student athletes recently learned that Olivia is receiving medical treatment in Burlington serious and uncertain medical concerns, experiencing kidney failure and an unexplained clotting of blood cells.
The Griffin Nation is joined by the Elizabethtown Social Center Youth Council in helping Olivia and her family by now be holding a car wash on June from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
-BVCS Mountainview Campus, 7530 Court Street, Elizabethtown,
-Elizabethtown Social Center, 7626 US-9, Elizabethtown,
-BVCS Lakeview Campus, 25 Sisco Street, Westport.
The Go Fund Me effort can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/olivias-cause.
The event had originally been scheduled for June 7.
