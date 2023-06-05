Boquet Valley Central School Athletic Department hosting benefit for alumna
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School Athletic Department is sponsoring a benefit car wash for the family of Olivia Hart.
BVCS student athletes recently learned that Olivia is receiving medical treatment in Burlington serious and uncertain medical concerns, experiencing kidney failure and an unexplained clotting of blood cells.
“Olivia is a 2022 graduate and was a member of the soccer team as well as a basketball and baseball/softball scorekeeper,” says BVCS Athletic Coordinator Keith Lobdell. “She shows continued support to the school and teams,” says Varsity Baseball Captain Maddox Rice, reflecting on Olivia’s help with basketball scorekeeping even after her graduation last year.
The Griffin Nation is joined by the Elizabethtown Social Center Youth Council in helping Olivia and her family by holding a car wash on Wednesday, June 7, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (rain date Thursday, June 8) at three locations:
-BVCS Mountainview Campus, 7530 Court Street, Elizabethtown,
-Elizabethtown Social Center, 7626 US-9, Elizabethtown,
-BVCS Lakeview Campus, 25 Sisco Street, Westport.
The Go Fund Me effort can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/olivias-cause.
Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on Thursday at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person. If an Executive Session is needed it will be held at approximately 6 p.m. with public session to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. at which time the Board will act on personnel and business items.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.