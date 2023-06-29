City of Plattsburgh announces refuse collection change
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Independence Day Holiday, there will be no refuse collections done by the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works on Tuesday, July 4.
For the week of Monday, July 3, the only change to the refuse collection schedule is that Tuesday’s collection will be done on Wednesday, July 5. All other collections for the week will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
AuSable school board announces meetings, library vote
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will be held on July 5.
It will start at 6 p.m. at the Middle School-High School Auditorium. It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations, School Lunch Prices, Senior Citizen Club Mileage, Services for Preschool Students, Board Policies, and Personnel Issues.
On July 10, Au Sable Valley Central School will hold a Special Meeting/Library Vote for qualified voters of the Au Sable Valley Central School District at the Clintonville Middle School-High School Cafeteria.
Voting hours will be from noon to 8 p.m.
Essex town planning board to meet
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on July 20, at 2313 Main Street, Essex.
The following application for zoning permit is to be heard:
• Tax Map# 40.57-3-4.000-Kathleen and Daniel Holtzman, 2868 Essex Rd, Essex, Amended Application for Special Use Permit for expanded footprint of deck previously approved by Planning Board; addition of a chimney, change of two windows to a triple slider door, and addition of a window.
Following the Public Hearing a Regular Planning Board Meeting will be held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.