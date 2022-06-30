Plattsburgh City School Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Board of Education will meet Friday, July 1 at 7 a.m. in the Duken School Building.
The meeting will include a public hearing of the district’s safety plan, appoint summer and new hires and discuss personnel and business items.
Town of Ellenburg to hold ambulance district hearing
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold a public hearing Tuesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Rd, Ellenburg Center NY.
This hearing will be for all persons interested in the establishment of the ambulance district in the town of Ellenburg.
Town of Ellenburg Public Hearing
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold a public hearing Tuesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Rd, Ellenburg Center NY.
This hearing will be for all persons interested in the discussion of the proposed dissolution plan for the dissolution of Lyon Mountain Ambulance District in and for the Town of Ellenburg.
Cornell University Willsboro Research Farm to hold open house
WILLSBORO — The Cornell University Willsboro Research Farm invites the public to an open house Thursday, July 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will meet and leave the main office located at 48 Sayward Lane, Willsboro at 2 p.m.
This year’s open house will include a guided tour of the facilities and research plots. Visitors will learn about crop production and the systems involved in it.
