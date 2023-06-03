CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled their postponed May meeting for June 6.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. in the Boardroom – Moore Building, Room 228M. This meeting will be held in person and open to the public.
Franklin County waste managment authority to hold meeting
CONSTABLE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will hold a special meeting on June 7.
The meeting will be held at the Franklin County Landfill, 828 County Route 20, Constable, at 3:30 p.m.
FEH BOCES to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 15.
The meeting will be held at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
CCC announces summer hours
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College is currently operating under summer hours as follows.
- Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beginning Friday, August 11 the College will resume the following regular hours.
- Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paul Smith’s College launches invasive species spread prevention program
PAUL SMITHS — The Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute officially launched its 2023 Watercraft Inspection Program on Memorial Day weekend to help prevent the spread of invasive species in Adirondack waterways.
The college was recently awarded a $13.2 million contract from New York State to continue implementing the goals of the Adirondack Region Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention Program. The 5-year contract allows AWI to continue its efforts to reduce the risk of introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species in regional waterways.
Since 2015, New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund has supported AWI to deliver the largest AIS spread prevention program in New York State. The new 5-year contract with AWI builds on their existing program to operate at 60+ popular or high risk launches and along travel corridors across northern New York.
