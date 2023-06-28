Kiwanis Club announces scholarship winners

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club recently announced the 2023 Kiwanis Scholarship Awards recipients from local school districts.

The club applauds the accomplishments and aspirations of area graduates in the following school districts:

Bouquet Valley Central School

Valedictorian : Abigail Schwoebel

Salutatorian : Harlow Bailey

Outstanding Citizenship: Abigail Schwoebel, Arika Turner

Vocational/Technical/Trade/World of Work Career Paths : Alessia Caputo, Alaina Denton

Keene Central School

Outstanding Citizenship : Aidan Durant

Vocational/Technical/Trade/World of Work Career Paths : Abigail Smith

Club members wish the graduates well in their future endeavors.

Town of Schuyler Falls reschedules meeting

SCHUYLER FALLS — The regular meeting of the Schuyler Falls Town Board originally scheduled for July 18 has been moved.

It will now be held on July 17 at 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you