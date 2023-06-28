Kiwanis Club announces scholarship winners
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club recently announced the 2023 Kiwanis Scholarship Awards recipients from local school districts.
The club applauds the accomplishments and aspirations of area graduates in the following school districts:
Bouquet Valley Central School
Valedictorian : Abigail Schwoebel
Salutatorian : Harlow Bailey
Outstanding Citizenship: Abigail Schwoebel, Arika Turner
Vocational/Technical/Trade/World of Work Career Paths : Alessia Caputo, Alaina Denton
Keene Central School
Outstanding Citizenship : Aidan Durant
Vocational/Technical/Trade/World of Work Career Paths : Abigail Smith
Club members wish the graduates well in their future endeavors.
Town of Schuyler Falls reschedules meeting
SCHUYLER FALLS — The regular meeting of the Schuyler Falls Town Board originally scheduled for July 18 has been moved.
It will now be held on July 17 at 6 p.m.
