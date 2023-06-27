Ticonderoga school board to hold special meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School cafeteria and is open to the public.
Champlain bridge closed for repairs
CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Highway Superintendent is advising residents that the Dubois-Webb Road Bridge located in the Town of Champlain has been closed to all traffic due to safety concerns.
The bridge will remain closed until permanent repairs can be made.
The highway department is advising motorists to plan ahead for alternative travel routes, and says that, “Every effort will be made to expedite the work and re-open the bridge at the earliest possible time.”
Free summer meals available for northern Franklin County youth
Healthy breakfasts and lunches will once again be available this summer through the Fieldstone Foundation Summer Food Service Program.
Eligible youth will receive breakfast and lunch at multiple locations in northern Franklin County starting July 5. The program expects to deliver 18,000 meals over the summer to recreation parks, schools and community gathering spaces in Chateaugay, Constable, Malone, Owls Head, St. Regis Falls and West Bangor.
Funded by the USDA and administered through the New York State Education Department, the Summer Food Service Program is sponsored locally by the Fieldstone Foundation, an affiliate of Citizen Advocates. Children 18 years of age or younger are eligible. As a sponsor of the program, Fieldstone is reimbursed based on costs associated with the number of meals served. All meals are provided free of charge.
The seven-week program runs locally from July 5 to Aug. 18, with dates of operation varying between sites. Meals are prepared every morning by experienced staff and then delivered to the distribution sites, where they are handed out by volunteers or staff. Menus rotate and are subject to change, but generally include milk, juice, cereal or muffin for breakfast, and sandwiches, wraps, juice, milk, chips, vegetables or fruit for lunch.
Keeseville library board to meet
KEESEVILLE — The Board of Directors of the Keeseville Free Library will hold a meeting on July 11 at 4 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public, and will be held at the Library located at 1721 Front Street, Keeseville, New York.
