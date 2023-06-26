Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Champlain village offices to close
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Offices will be closed on July 4 in Celebration of Independence Day.
Prospective SUNY Plattsburgh students invited to summer Open House
PLATTSBURGH — Students who are considering attending SUNY Plattsburgh can get a first-hand look at its campus and programs during Summer Open House July 14 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall.
Prospective Cardinals will be welcomed by a panel of current students who will answer questions and highlight academics, campus life and the admissions process. Afterwards, visitors will have the chance to attend an information session with faculty where they’ll learn more about majors and hands-on learning opportunities available as early as freshman year.
Student leaders will take students and their families on walking tours of campus that will showcase the college’s classrooms, labs, dining facilities, residence halls and more, including athletic facilities and recreational space.
Rounding out the Summer Open House will be the Supporting Student Fair where prospective students can learn more about programs and activities and get answers to questions about admissions, financial aid and student support services and accessibility resources.
Registration is requested and can be found online at tinyurl.com/589bb7yt. For more information, visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/admissions/visit/open-house.html, or contact the Office of Admissions at 518-564-2040 or email admissions@plattsburgh.edu.
