Schuyler Falls postpones concert
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls has postponed its planned June 24 “Music in the Park” concert at River Street Park, to be rescheduled for a later date due to the inclement weather predicted.
The next performance in the concert series will be July 1 with the Too Tall String Band from 6 to 9 p.m.
Beekmantown school board policy committee to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee will meet on June 26.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office Conference Room to review the following policies, regulations, exhibit and procedures:
#4526 — Computer/Network Use & Internet Access — Acceptable Use Policy (AUP)
#4526.3 — Bring Your Own Technology (BYOT)
#4526.4 — Use of District Telecommunications System
#5150 — School Admissions
#5710 — Violent or Disruptive Incident Reporting
#8130 — School Safety Plans and Teams
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet June 28.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., in Plattsburgh, at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Awarding Bid for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicle and Additional Equipment, Authorizing the Highway Department to Purchase a Standardized Offset Vibratory Roller and Approving Appointment to the Clinton County Planning Board.
Meetings are open to the public.
Altona Republican Party to hold caucus
ALTONA — The Altona Republican Party will be holding a Caucus on July 6.
It will be held at 6 p.m. in the Altona Town Hall.
Positions up for nominations are as follows.
- Town Supervisor 4 year term
- Town Clerk/Tax collector 4 year term
- Highway Superintendent 4 year term
- Town Council positions(2) 4 year term
