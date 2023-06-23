City lifts boil water order
PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order that was issued for 5 through 39 Bridge St. and 86 and 92 Margaret St., in Plattsburgh, has been lifted.
City schedules water shutdowns
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Margaret Street Project in Plattsburgh, there will be scheduled water shutdowns from Monday, June 26 thru Thursday, June 29.
The addresses that will be affected and the approximate times of these interruptions of water service are listed below:
- Monday, June 26, from approximately 5 to 9 p.m., there will be an interruption of water service at 133 and 135 Margaret St. and 32, 34, 37, 38, 39, 46 and 48 Court St.
- Tuesday, June 27, from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be an interruption of water service at 43, 47, 55, 57 and 59 Clinton St.
- Wednesday, June 28, from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an interruption of water service at 15 Clinton St., 89 Margaret St., and 7 Protection Ave.
- Thursday, June 29, from approximately 7 a.m. to noon, there will be an interruption of water service at 93 Margaret St., and 11, 19 to 42, 44, 50 to 51, 53, 61 to 63, 65 to 68, and 70 Clinton St.
Boil Water Orders will be issued for each of these locations after the interruption has occurred, before water service has been restored.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its regular meeting for June 27.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the Boardroom – Moore Building, Room 228M.
This meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.
Franklin County solid waste management authority to meet
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will meet on July 26.
The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Franklin County Courthouse.
