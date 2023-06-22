Generally sunny. High near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 22, 2023 @ 1:22 am
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on June 27.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
