Jay, Black Brook to hold joint meeting
BLACK BROOK — The Town Boards of the Town of Jay and the Town of Black Brook will hold a joint meeting Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Town of Black Brook offices located at 18 N Main St, Au Sable Forks.
The meeting topics include a review of all maps, plans and reports regarding the Public Interest Order dated February 2022 approving construction of disinfection and phosphorus treatment systems and upgrades.
Peru School Board of Education meeting set
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. in the high school community room.
The meeting topics include a public hearing on the Districtwide Emergency Response Plan, policy review and development of the boards 0000 and 1000 series.
The meeting is open to the public, current district, county, state and federal COVID-19 safety procedures will be followed.
Saranac Central School Board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet Monday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the district office located at 32 Emmons St, Dannemora.
The meeting topics include appointments, resignations and non-resident students. An executive session is anticipated by the board.
The public is encouraged to attend.
Market 32 announces PICS Ground Cinnamon recall
The recall on 16 oz bottles of pics ground cinnamon with UPC 4173505270 was issued due to a packaging error from International Spice, some containers may contain cumin instead of cinnamon.
Customers can return any purchased affected product to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund.
For more information visit www.pricechopper.com or contact 800-666-7667 or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Talk to discuss mapping of the Adirondacks
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present the free public program on Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House located at 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
Pete Nelson, history lecturer at North Country Community College and cofounder of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, will discuss the life and work of William Watson Ely.
The program will be held outdoors attendees are encourage to bring lawn chairs. To make reservation call the Hancock House at 518-585-7668 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Chazy Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners meeting date changed
CHAZY — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Chazy Fire District will hold its regular August meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Chazy Fire Station located at 9666 Route 9, Chazy.
The meeting has been moved back from its original scheduling Thursday, Aug. 4.
Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting Tuesday, July 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library located at 19 Oak street.
