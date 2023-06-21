Plattsburgh school board to meet

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education will meet on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Duken Building.

The board is expecting to enter executive session at 6 p.m., with public session expected to start at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Town of Plattsburgh Republicans to hold caucus

PLATTSBURGH — Town of Plattsburgh Republicans will hold a caucus on Jun 28 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.

For questions please contact TLMetz@charter.net or 518-561-6106 (leave a message).

