Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 87F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.