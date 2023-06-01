Lake Placid School Board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet on June 6.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting will also be broadcast live via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95488740202?pwd=YkxSWGdLYlB1OUFXZmdQSTNpTVZ4QT09
Meeting ID: 954 8874 0202
Passcode: 146502
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Board meetings can also be streamed live by visiting www.lpcsd.org and clicking on “live stream.”
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five business days following the meeting, and shall remain available for a period of five years thereafter.
