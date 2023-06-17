Plattsburgh school board to hold special meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a special meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on June 20.
The Board will open the meeting at 5:30 p.m. at which time they anticipate voting to enter Executive Session to discuss the employment history of particular personnel.
When the Board reconvenes into Open Session, the meeting will immediately be adjourned.
Beekmantown school board policy committee to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Policy Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on June 26.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm at the District Office Conference Room to review the following policies, regulations, exhibit and procedures:
#5150 — School Admissions
#5710 — Violent or Disruptive Incident Reporting
#8130 — School Safety Plans and Teams
