Ti Historical Society holding ‘The Last Days of John Brown’ talk
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will be hosting a free and public presentation, “The Last Days of John Brown,” on Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House located at 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
John Warren, founder and editor of New York Almanac and Adirondack correspondent for the North Country Public Radio, will present the life of abolitionist John Brown.
This program will be held outdoors, there will be a tent but guests are encouraged to bring their own chair.
This event is free, however, reservations are available. Additional information is available at 518-585-7868 or tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Franklin County warns of deed scam
The Franklin County clerk is warning residents to avoid a direct mail solicitation letter offering to provide a certified copy of the homeowner’s deed for a cost of $100.
“I want our residents to know that this is a scam, and they should never have to pay for a certified copy through a mailing of this nature,” Kip Cassavaw, Franklin County clerk, said.
“Deeds are recorded by my staff and then returned to the party who has recorded them.”
A certified copy of a deed can be obtained at the clerk’s office for approximately $5, all filed deeds are recorded and remain valid regardless of homeowner’s possession.
Homeowner’s interested in obtaining a certified copy of their deed can do so at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office located in the Franklin County Courthouse at 355 West Main Street, Malone, office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Program offering summer youth work opportunities
The Franklin County 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program is a youth focused work experience program designed to provide young people with experience, information, resources and various work-related skills.
Applications for the program are open to young people between the ages of 14 and 20 years old. The program will demand approximately 28 to 35 hours per week and offer $13.20 an hour.
Applications can be acquired at the Catholic Charities, St. Andre outreach center located at 12 Homestead Park, Malone; the lobby of the Department of Social Services, youth serving agencies and at schools in the area.
Following the application, an interview is required. To set up an interview call Catholic Charities, (518) 483-1460. Interviews will begin Tuesday, June 21.
Youth will be placed with worksites based on both the worksite and participant’s needs and requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.