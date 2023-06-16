NAC school offices announce summer hours
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Office Summer hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday starting on July 7 and ending on August 25.
City of Plattsburgh announces refuse collection change, scheduled water shutoff
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of next week’s Juneteenth Holiday, there will be no refuse collections done by the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works on Monday, June 19.
For the week of June 19, Monday’s collections will be done on Tuesday, June 20, and all other collections for the week will done on their regularly scheduled days.
As a result of the Margaret Street Reconstruction Project, there is a water shutdown tentatively scheduled for June 20, from approximately 6 to 9 a.m.
This water shutdown will affect 5 to 39 Bridge Street and 86 and 92 Margaret Street. Once the work is complete, a Boil Water Order will be issued and water will be restored for the above listed addresses.
Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will meet on June 20.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Library. Items on the agenda include: Review of Financial Reports, Approval of New Policies and Personnel Discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Dannemora Democrats to hold caucus
DANNEMORA — The Town of Dannemora Democrat Caucus will be held on June 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town of Dannemora Municipal Building, 78 Higby Road, Chazy Lake.
All Town Democrats are encouraged to attend. For more information contact 518-492-7585 or 518-492-2390.
CEWW BOCES announces summer food program
The Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington BOCES recently announced details of its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Meals will be provided to all children 18 years an under without charge that are participating in the summer school program.
Children participating in the following program(s) will be provided free meals at Rise Center for Success, 1585 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh, from July 5 to Aug. 14.
Breakfast runs from 8 to 9 a.m. while lunch runs from 11 a.m. to noon.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf(link is external), from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
1. mail:
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
2. fax:
(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
3. email:
Commented
