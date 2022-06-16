Upward Bound to hold food drive
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh Upward Bound Program will be holding a food drive July 26 and August 2 throughout the residential area located near SUNY Plattsburgh.
Students in the program will be collecting non-perishable food items during this annual community food drive to donate to local food shelves.
The following areas will be included in the drive: Rugar Street, Sanborn Avenue, Draper Avenue, Olivetti Place, Prospect Avenue, Park Avenue, Leonard Avenue, Hillcrest Avenue, Lexington Avenue, Concord Avenue, Tremblay Avenue, Cogan Avenue, Dennis Avenue, Sandra Avenue, and Erin Avenue.
Lake Placid Central School Board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will be holding its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the Administrative Services Center located at 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid, NY. Board members will attend the meeting at school and via zoom.
A motion to go into Executive Session is anticipated at the end of the meeting. The agenda for the meeting will be made available 24 hours prior.
Comments may be submitted to lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net and will be read during the Good of the Cause portion of the meeting.
The Zoom meeting ID is 935 3604 9868 and the passcode to enter is 847617. A streaming of the meeting can be found at http://www.lpcsd.org/
Lyon Mountain Citizens Ballpark Committee to hold barbecue chicken dinner
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Citizens Ballpark Committee is hosting a barbecue chicken dinner featuring live music performed by Slab City, food, and a raffle giveaway.
The dinner will be held at the Lyon Mountain American Legion Post #1623 located at 3909 NY-374, Lyon Mountain, on Saturday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The menu includes coleslaw, baked beans and macaroni salad. Administration fees for adults are $12 while children between the ages 6 and 12 are $7. Anyone younger than the age of 5 can enter for free.
For more Information call 518-593-2052
