Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on June 20.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., the public is invited to attend at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97450379220?pwd=UjRZNjdmZTR2Nldpalk4L2hYUzNSZz09
Meeting ID: 974 5037 9220
Passcode: 559174
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Board meetings are streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream”.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five business days following the meeting, and shall remain available for a period of five years thereafter.
Rouses Point zoning board cancels meeting
ROUSES POINT — The regular meeting of the Rouses Point Zoning Board of Appeals scheduled for June 26 at 6 p.m. has been cancelled.
The next scheduled meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals is July 24.
Vacation Bible School set for return
PLATTSBURGH — Vacation Bible School is set to take place at First Assembly of God, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh.
“Kingdom Keepers,” from Answer in Genesis, will be held from June 26 to 30, from 9 a.m. to noon for children from 4 to 12 years old.
Call 518-563-5799 or visit www.plattsburghag.org to register.
Peru town board cancels meeting
PERU — The Town of Peru Board Meeting scheduled for July 10 at 6 p.m. has been cancelled.
