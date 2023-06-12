Ticonderoga school board meets today
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Willsboro school board to hold meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its regular board meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room with agenda items including business & finance and personnel.
All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Clinton County Legislature schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Wednesday.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh, at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are Approving Reappointment to the Clinton Community College Board of Trustees, Awarding Bids for the Building 2753 Renovation Project and Authorizing Contracts with First Transit, Inc./Transit Management of Clinton County, Inc.
Meetings are open to the public.
Essex town planning board to meet
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on June 15.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 2313 Main Street, Essex, with the following applications for zoning permits are to be heard:
- Tax Map #49.1-1-12.000-Elizabeth and George Pataki, South Farm, 44 Farm Way, Essex, Application for Special Use Permit to rent three existing small houses on the farm as short-term rentals
- Tax Map 40.73-3-06.100-Russell and Anita Shapiro, 2302 Main Street, Essex, Application for Special Use Permit for a two-bay garage, with concrete pad, in southeast corner of property.
Following the Public Hearing a Regular Planning Board Meeting will be held.
Beekmantown school board audit committee to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Audit Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on June 20.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. in the Conference Room at the District Offices to review the April and May Financial Reports.
High Peaks Hospice hosting remembrance ceremony
SARANAC LAKE — On June 22, High Peaks Hospice will host a remembrance gathering at Saranac Village at Will Rogers at 3 pm.
Join to remember loved ones who have passed withing the last year, regardless of High Peaks Hospice involvement. We will gather together to light a candle in remembrance and share any stories or memorabilia as desired.
Please contact Kyrstie Morse at kmorse@highpeakshospice.org if you have any questions or to have a loved one remembered if you are not able to be present. 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, NY.
