Willsboro school district replacing fire alarm system
WILLSBORO — A bond resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Willsboro Central School District on June 14, 2022, authorizes the issuance of bonds and other obligations to undertake a project to replace and upgrade the fire alarm system at the district’s k-12 Building at an estimated total cost not to exceed $455,000.
The cost includes the necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment and all other costs related to the project to expend a total sum not to exceed $455,000, which is estimated to be the total maximum cost, and levy a tax for the foregoing in the amount of $455,000, which shall be levied and collected in annual installments in such years and in such amounts as may be determined by the Board of Education.
In anticipation of the collection of such tax, bonds and notes of the District are hereby authorized to be issued at one time or from time to time in the principal amount not to exceed $455,000, and a tax is hereby voted to pay the interest on said obligations when due.
Under the Local Finance Law, the Project has a period of probable usefulness of 30 years. Such resolution shall be kept available for public inspection in the District Offices during regular business hours for twenty days following this publication.
Tribal members-only land claim updated informational session scheduled
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is notifying membership that an informational session has been scheduled to discuss the land claim updates.
Tribal members are encouraged to attend at 5:30 p.m. on Ohiarí:ha /Monday, June 26.
The session will be a hybrid format for tribal members to join in-person or virtually using Zoom. The in-person session will be held in the first-floor meeting room at the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building located at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way in Akwesasne.
Tribal members who wish to join virtually must register by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/45SuoCA. The online registration process allows the Tribal Clerk’s Office to verify tribal enrollment, as this information session is intended for membership only. We kindly remind membership that information contained on the portal is for tribal members only; so please do not disclose or share information without prior approval.
For assistance accessing the Tribal Members Portal, individuals may call the Tribe’s Communications Department at 518-358-2272.
Tribal members can pose questions during Ohiarí:ha /June 26 informational session, but questions or comments can also be sent in advance to meetings@srmt-nsn.gov.
