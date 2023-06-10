Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on June 13.
The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. in the High School Community Room. It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:15 start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District’s website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
Currently, two (2) public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
First public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Second public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on June 13. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
Anticipated topics include:
· Retiree recognition
· Summer professional development
· Spring sports review
· Food services update
· Personnel appointments
· NYSSBA resolutions
ORDA announces committee meeting times
LAKE PLACID — The Olympic Regional Development Authority’s Governance, Audit and Executive committees will all meet on June 14.
The Governance Committee will meet at 11 a.m., the Audit Committee will meet at 1 p.m. and the Executive Committee will meet at 3 p.m.
The meetings will be held at the Lake Placid Conference Center, 2634 Main St., Lake Placid.
