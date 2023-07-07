Rouses Point issues boil order
ROUSES POINT — Due to a water line repair on Lake Street in front of Rouse Park, the Clinton County Health Department has required the Village of Rouses Point water system to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption in the Northern District.
Affected areas are the following:
- Lake Street north of Chapman Street
- Washington Street to Maple Street
- State Street to Maple Street
- Montgomery to Rose Avenue
- Pratt Street to Maple
- Beverly Drive
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the Village will post on the Village website page https://www.rousespointny.com or on the Village Facebook page.
If you have questions concerning this matter, contact the Village of Rouses Point office at 518-297-5502.
Ticonderoga School Board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on July 11.
The reorganizational meeting followed by a regular meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria.
Peru School Board schedules meetings
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its reorganizational and regular monthly meetings on July 11.
The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the High School Community Room, and will be open to the public.
Anticipated Topics Include:
· A Public Hearing on the Districtwide Emergency Response Plan (DERP)/Safety Plan
· Approval of BOCES Services
· Officer Elections
· Appointment of Personnel
· Board Meeting Dates for 23-24
· Mileage Rate
· Substitute Rates
· Donation Acceptance
Currently, two (2) public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
1st public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
2nd public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on July 11th. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The agendas will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org).
A recording of the meeting will be available on the District’s website at www.perucsd.org at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.