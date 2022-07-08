Downtown Plattsburgh road closures announced
PLATTSBURGH — Bridge Street and Jay Street will be closed to all thru traffic or street parking Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. the roads will be closed again Wednesday and Thursday, July 13 and 14 between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.
No traffic will be allowed on the new asphalt for a minimum of 3 hours, a flagger will direct vehicle and foot traffic during this time.
Ticonderoga Central School Board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Board of Education of the Ticonderoga Central School district will hold a reorganizational meeting followed by a regular meeting Tuesday, July 12 at 5 p.m. in the Jr. Sr. High School Auditorium.
This meeting will be open to the public.
Board of Cooperative Education Services to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties will hold a reorganizational meeting Thursday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Educational Center located at 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, NY.
DEC reminding boaters of new invasive species law
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding the public that boaters operating any kind of motorized watercraft in the Adirondack Park and within ten miles of the Park’s boundary are required to obtain and possess a certification that confirms their motorboat is free of harmful aquatic invasive species.
This measure went into effect in June 2022 and is an attempt to complement the Adirondack Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention Program. A similar effort is being operated by the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute.
To learn more about this regulation visit www.adkwatershed.org/clean-drain-dry for informational videos and where to obtain the certification.
