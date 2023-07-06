Portion of Route 73 to be down to one lane
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that a 1.2-mile stretch of State Route 73 between Upper Cascade Lake and Bobsled Run Road in the Town of North Elba, Essex County, will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11, to facilitate a paving project.
All work is weather dependent and paving could continue through the remainder of the week if inclement weather occurs. Motorists should plan accordingly and be prepared for delays.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet on July 19.
The meeting will be held at 1pm at PHA Administrative Offices, 4817 S Catherine St, Plattsburgh.
TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Plattsburgh
The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing in Plattsburgh.
The ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs located at 288 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $18,409.50
