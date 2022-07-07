Chateaugay Central Board announces meetings

CHATEAUGAY — The Board of Education’s regular meetings will be held Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Superintendent’s office.

The list of meeting dates are as follows

2022

July 5 (Organizational meeting, must be held on first Tuesday of July per School Law 2:48)

July 25

August 8

August 22

September 12

September 26

October 11 — Tuesday

October 24

November 14

November 28

December 12

2023

January 9

January 23

February 13 — First look at budget

February 27 — Calculation of tax levy limit to state comptroller-March 1. Second look at budget and executive budget propositions

March 13 — Third look at budget and teaching/non-teaching programs

March 27 — Fourth look at budget and BOCES services

April 17

April 25 — Regular meeting and BOCES vote and budget

May 9 — Regular meeting and budget hearing (Tuesday)

May 16 — Budget Vote and BOE Elections (Tuesday from 1 p.m to 8 p.m.)

May 30 — Regular meeting (Tuesday)

June 12

June 26

July 5 — Organizational meeting (Must be held on the first Tuesday of July per School Law 2:48, if that day is a legal holiday, the meeting must be the first Wednesday or within 15 days of the passing of a resolution)

