Chateaugay Central Board announces meetings
CHATEAUGAY — The Board of Education’s regular meetings will be held Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Superintendent’s office.
The list of meeting dates are as follows
2022
July 5 (Organizational meeting, must be held on first Tuesday of July per School Law 2:48)
July 25
August 8
August 22
September 12
September 26
October 11 — Tuesday
October 24
November 14
November 28
December 12
2023
January 9
January 23
February 13 — First look at budget
February 27 — Calculation of tax levy limit to state comptroller-March 1. Second look at budget and executive budget propositions
March 13 — Third look at budget and teaching/non-teaching programs
March 27 — Fourth look at budget and BOCES services
April 17
April 25 — Regular meeting and BOCES vote and budget
May 9 — Regular meeting and budget hearing (Tuesday)
May 16 — Budget Vote and BOE Elections (Tuesday from 1 p.m to 8 p.m.)
May 30 — Regular meeting (Tuesday)
June 12
June 26
July 5 — Organizational meeting (Must be held on the first Tuesday of July per School Law 2:48, if that day is a legal holiday, the meeting must be the first Wednesday or within 15 days of the passing of a resolution)
