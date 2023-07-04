Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its re-organizational and regular board meetings on July 6.
They will be held at 6 and 6:30 p.m., respectively in the Distance Learning Room.
Re-Organizational Agenda Items include annual appointments and designations.
Regular Agenda items include business and finance and personnel.
All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
FEH BOCES to meet
MALONE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m., July 18.
It will be held at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York.
