City school board to hold reorganization meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education will hold a re-organizational meeting on July 6.
The meeting will be held at 7 a.m. in the Duken Building.
The Board will appoint new and summer hires, discuss the District Safety Plan, and act on other miscellaneous personnel and business items. A Public Hearing on the District Safety Plan will be held at the August meeting.
The public is welcome to attend. A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Clinton County advising residents of bridge closure
BLACK BROOK — The Clinton County Highway Department is advising residents of the Town of Black Brook that the Union Falls Road Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning July 10 for a major rehabilitation project.
A detour route will be in place for the duration of the project, with signage being placed along State Route 3, Union Falls Road, Silver Lake Road and Alder Brook Road prior to the commencement of work and will be maintained throughout the construction period.
Based on the current construction schedule, the bridge will be re-opened to traffic in mid to late November.
Union Falls Road will be closed from approximately 200 feet west of the Casey Road intersection rendering Casey Road inaccessible from Union Falls Road.
