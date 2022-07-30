Mountain Club attending museum celebration
ELIZABETHTOWN — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on Aug. 6, to attend the Centennial Celebration of the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The celebration includes refreshments, talks by many Adirondack luminaries, a social hour and more.
Reservations are required to attend. Leader: Lynn Valenti, 518-562-0553. Contact Lynn for details by 8/6.
Almanzo and Laura Ingalls Wilder Association announces contest winners
BURKE — The Almanzo and Laura Ingalls Wilder Association announced the winners of the Youth Contest. Board members, Carole Bracy and Mary Craig, announced the winners and Dean Butler, “Little House on the Praire” television program actor who portrayed Almonzo Wilder, presented the awards.
The winner of the essay contest in first place was Emmett Turner, of Rouses Point, and Aliza Kingsley, of Brushton-Moira Elementary. In second place, Mason Anthony Estling, of Patrova Elementary-Saranac Lake, and Ria Cotto, of Rouses Point. Kael Ryan-Gadway, of Rouses Point Elementary, was announced Honorary Almanzo and Ophelia Dtil, of Rouses Point, as Honorary Laura.
The winners of the mixed media art contest include Ophelia Dutil, of Rouses Point, in first place for her piece “Throwing the Black Brush.”; Sam Harkness, of Flanders, in second and Ariana Burdash, of Flanders, in third place.
The winners of the markers art contest include Ryan Leclerc, of Flanders, in first for his piece “Wilder farm.” Grayson Penera, of Flanders, in second for “Farmer Boy’s Farm” and Colin Andrews, of St. Joseph’s-Malone, work untitled.
The winners of the crayon art contest include Emmett Turner, of Rouses point, for “A Boy on The Farm”; Colin Lawrence, of Rouses Point, in second for “Lucy”; Isaac Ashline, of Rouses Point, in third for “Wilder Homestead” with honorable mention for Aubree Wright, of Rouses Point, for “One Room School House.”
The winners of the colored pencil art contest include Charlee Hutchins, of St. Joseph, in first; Brookelynn Richards, of Flanders, in second and Sydney Scott, of Flanders, in third.
Abortion Access Committee to screen “Happening”
SARANAC LAKE — The Abortion Access Committee of Adirondack Voters for Change will present a screening of the film “Happening” showing what life was like before abortion was legal.
The screening will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at Lake Flower Landing located at 421 Lake Flower Avenue, Saranac Lake.
“Happening” is based on a true story from the early 1960s when abortion and contraceptives were illegal in France. Anyone who got an abortion or aided in an abortion were faced with imprisonment.
Directed by Audrey Diwan who co-wrote the screenplay with Annie Ernaux and Marcia Romano, the film follows the story of Anne. A young student with a future ahead of her who finds out she is pregnant, leaving her with two life altering choices.
A panel discussion will be held after the screening including CEO of Planned Parenthood of the North Country Tess Barker, Eve Burns, James Pete and with Dorothy Federman serving as moderator.
The panel will include a discussion of the film and addressing the question: What is the future of reproductive freedom in New York and our nation?
The film is intended for mature audiences only, masks are required to attend this event. Donations are appreciated and reservations are recommended as seating is limited.
To make a reservation email vfc2014ny@gmail.com
Fort Ticonderoga to host ‘Sound of 1776’ event
TICONDEROGA — The Fort Ticonderoga Association invites all to experience the sights and sounds of the American Army during the Sound of 1776 Living History.
The event will take place Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at Fort Ticonderoga located at 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga.
Attendees will experience the sounds of trades, weapon demonstrations, living history vignettes and even musical performances. The sounds that thousands of soldiers once heard living and fighting for the fort.
“Visitors will step into the iconic fort during this special event and witness our nation’s fight for freedom in the year 1776,” Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO, said.
“March along with our fifes and drums and discover the importance of music in coordinating the daily orders for the American troops. Enjoy patriotic concerts and savor the beauty of one of the world’s most historic and beautiful places.”
In addition to these activities, attendees will have the opportunity to partake in guided tours, observe various other demonstrations and listen to a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Registration open for ADK Lake Alliance symposium
PAUL SMITHS — Registration for the seventh annual Adirondack Lake Alliance symposium is now open with a $25 fee.
The event will take place Friday, August 5 at Paul Smith College located at 7777 NY-30, Paul Smiths, NY.
The theme of this year’s event “will be inspired by coming together for the good of our lakes,” according to a press release.
“This event is geared toward lake associations in the Adirondack Park but is really for anyone who has a connection with Adirondack waters and wants to learn more about watershed issues and solutions,” Scott Ireland, executive director of the ALA, said.
“Whether you’re a waterfront homeowner, a recreationist, or simply appreciate the importance of clean water, you will learn something new at the symposium and connect with other people who care deeply about our waterways.”
Dan Kelting, executive director of Paul Smith’s College Watershed Institute, will provide a progress update on the efforts of the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force.
Chris Mikolajczyk, president of the North American Lake Management Society and aquatic ecologist at PrincetonHydro, will present the benefits of developing a lake management plan.
Along with these guest speakers, three presentations will be held throughout the day. One focusing on invasive species management and the new NYS Aquatic Invasive Species Spread Prevention Certification Program, a second presentation about on-site wastewater systems and the final presentation will discuss community education and training for lake association members.
“It is our hope that people will leave the symposium with stronger and more meaningful connections with other lake association members around the region and additional tools to help protect our Adirondack waterbodies”, Ireland added.
Jay Day 2022 celebration planned
JAY — The Rotary Club of AuSable Valley will host this year’s Jay Day Celebration Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jay Village Green located at 12964 State Highway 9 North, Jay, NY.
The event will include food, craft vendors, live music, games and activities. The Dogfather, Tammy’s Lunch Box, Ding-A-Ling, Boba Trailer and Hex and Hop Brewery will be on-site to offer concessions.
Too Tall String Band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m.
For more information visit the AuSable Valley Rotary Facebook page.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislature will meet Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Clinton County Legislature Chambers located at 137 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh.
The meeting agenda includes a discussion of Lead Agency Status under the State Environmental Quality Review ACT for a project in the Town of Schuyler Falls.
Jay, Black Brook to hold joint meeting
BLACK BROOK — The Town Boards of the Town of Jay and the Town of Black Brook will hold a joint meeting Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town of Black Brook offices located at 18 N Main St, Au Sable Forks, NY.
The meeting topics include a review of all maps, plans and reports regarding the Public Interest Order dated February 2022 approving construction of disinfection and phosphorus treatment systems and upgrades.
Essex Co. Cornell Cooperative Extension to meet
LEWIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a public hearing Monday, August 15 at 5 p.m. at the Lewis Town Hall located at 8574 US Route 9, Lewis.
Comments will be accepted from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. regarding the CCE Essex proposal to authorize board members to attend meetings remotely under extraordinary circumstances. Comments can be submitted in person or digitally before August 12 at 4:30 p.m.
A regular CCE Essex board meeting will follow and is free and open to the public. For more information call 518-962-4810.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.