CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for July 31.
The board will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Boardroom – Moore Building, Room 228M. This meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.
Beekmantown School Board schedules meeting
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Aug. 3.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Learning Theater for the purpose of holding an anticipated executive session to discuss matters leading to an appointment to a particular position.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Jay Town board to meet
JAY — The Jay Town Board will be conducting a special board meeting on Aug. 3.
It will be held at 5 p.m. at the Town of Jay Community Center. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss a personnel matter and any and all other business to come before the Board.
This meeting is open to the public and is also available via “Go to Meeting”. The link to join can be found on the Town of Jay website at townofjayny.gov or on our Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.