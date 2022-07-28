Clinton Essex Franklin Library Board Meeting Schedule set
The following dates are the scheduled meetings of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees.
• Monday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Dannemora Free Library located at 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora.
• Monday, September 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Placid Public Library located at 2471 Main Street, Lake Placid.
• Monday, October 24 at 4:30 p.m at Wead Library, 64 Elm Street, Malone.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting virtually via zoom session or in person.
Northeastern Clinton Central School Board
to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board meeting will take place Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. in the MS/HS Media Center.
The meeting agenda includes position appointments, resignations, chess club presentation and capital project updates.
Talk to discuss work of ADK cartographer
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a free public program Friday, August 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House located at 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
Pete Nelson, history lecturer at North Country Community College and co-founder of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, will discuss the life and work of William Watson Ely.
“Who produced the first detailed map of the Adirondack wilderness, showing most of the water courses, peaks and topography?” Nelson asks.
“The answer might surprise, for it was not one of the well-known professionals, but an amateur.”
Ely’s map of the New York wilderness dominated the world of Adirondack maps for more than 100 years.
The program will be held outdoors; attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. To make a reservation call the Hancock House at 518-585-7668 or email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
