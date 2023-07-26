Ausable-Chesterfield-Keeseville fire board to meet
KEESEVILLE — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ausable-Chesterfield- Keeseville Joint Fire District will hold a budget workshop in preparation for the 2024 budget on Aug. 15.
The workshop will be held at 6 pm on Aug. 15 at their district office located in the Keeseville fire station.
All meetings are open to the general public.
Assemblyman Billy Jones joins community shoe drive for Ukraine
PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) will be collecting gently used sneakers for men sizes 8-13 at his district office in Plattsburgh as part of a community shoe drive for Ukrainian soldiers.
Dmitry Feld, a Ukrainian native who lives in Lake Placid, is the main organizer and will be sending a shipment of shoes to Ukraine later in August. Shoes must be in good condition.
Jones is collecting sneakers at his district office at 202 US Oval Plattsburgh, New York until Thursday, Aug. 3.
The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
