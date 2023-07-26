Beekmantown school board to hold special meeting
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Learning Theater for the purpose of holding an anticipated executive session to review Interim Superintendent applications.
Teleconference participation is available at Canopy By Hilton Wash Dc Wharf, 975 7th St., Washington, DC, 20024
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh School Board of Education will meet, Thursday.
The meeting will be held at the Duken Building, with an executive session at 6 p.m., and public session at 7:30 p.m.
Find the meeting agenda online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/plattscsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Phish announces flood benefit concerts
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Phish will play two special shows at the Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 25 and 26, 2023.
The concerts will benefit Vermont and Upstate New York flood recovery efforts. Communities throughout the region were inundated earlier this month with historic levels of rain and major flooding.
A short ticket request period is currently underway online at tinyurl.com/5vrvnru5 and ends July 26 at noon.
Tickets go on sale to the general public July 29 at 10 a.m. Travel packages will be available and go on sale on July 28 at 9 a.m.
A limited number of Foundation tickets will also be available that include a ticket to the show, a private pre-show performance with Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Page McConnell, access to the Foundation Lounge before and throughout the show, and special Foundation poster and merch, in addition to other amenities.
100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to The WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund, which will support the many victims and their families, area businesses, and non-profits. The Recovery Fund will support both shorter-term needs and long-term recovery and resiliency projects.
