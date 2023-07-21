Franklin-Essex-H
amilton BOCES to hold meeting
A re-organizational special meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties (BOCES) is scheduled for July 25.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
Chazy school board schedules meetingCHAZY — The CCRS Board of Education will hold a special meeting on July 25.
The meeting will be held at 7 a.m. in the Board Room. It’s anticipated the Board will consider a personnel appointment. The meeting is open to all.
Call the Main Office at 518-846-7135 for the draft agenda.
Beekmantown school board to hold special meetingWEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on July 26.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Learning Theater for the purpose of holding an anticipated executive session to review Interim Superintendent applications.
