Saranac Central Board of Education to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on July 24.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the District Office in Dannemora, NY.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals, bid awards, and items to be declared obsolete.
A complete agenda will be available on our web site at www.saranac.org. The Saranac
Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.