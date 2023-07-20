Saranac Central Board of Education to meet

SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on July 24.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the District Office in Dannemora, NY.

Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals, bid awards, and items to be declared obsolete.

A complete agenda will be available on our web site at www.saranac.org. The Saranac

Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you