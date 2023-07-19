City of Plattsburgh to hold public hearing
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is holding a public hearing at 5 p.m. today at City Hall.
The hearing will provide an opportunity for public comment on a grant application that the city intends to submit under the Community Development Block Grant Public Infrastructure Program in support of a water transmission main replacement project.
The city intends to request $1 million in grant funding with no local match required.
Plattsburgh library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on July 25.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
Village of Saranac Lake to close municipal lotSARANAC LAKE — The Village of Saranac Lake will be closing the municipal parking lot at the Rusty Nail, located at the intersection of Broadway and Bloomingdale Avenue.
The closure will begin July 24 and will stay in effect until Sept. 1.
We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.
Contact the Village at 518-891-4150 or clerk@saranaclakeny.gov with questions or for more information.
Lake Placid school board to hold hearing on proposed tax exemption
LAKE PLACID — The Board of Education of the Lake Placid Central School District will hold a public hearing on Aug. 15 at approximately 6:15 p.m. or immediately after the Alternative Veteran’s Exemption, prevailing time, at the Administration Building, 50, Cummings Road, Lake Placid.
The purpose of this public hearing is to provide an opportunity for community members to be heard regarding a proposed resolution adopting tax exemptions for certain eligible property owners within District boundaries, under the Volunteer Firefighter and Ambulance Workers’ Exemption of the Real Property Tax Law (“RPTL”) Section 466-a.
Upon the conclusion of this public hearing, the Board of Education intends to vote on the proposed tax exemption resolution. For further information, please contact Karen Angelopoulos, District Clerk by email at lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92194592288?pwd=N1dBNWEydUVNeVJJeWpUcWx0ZSs3dz09
Meeting ID: 921 9459 2288
Passcode: 427398
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option. Meetings and hearings are streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
The hearing shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five (5) business days following
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.