Powerball third-prize winners include ticket sold in Lake Placid
The New York Lottery today announced nine third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the Jul 17 Powerball drawing.
Among them was a ticket sold at Stewarts Shops at 2090 Saranac Ave. in Lake Placid, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
1814 Commemoration Inc. secures grant for Battle of Plattsburgh eventsPLATTSBURGH — 1814 Commemoration Inc. recently announce the acquisition of a “Special Interest Grant” from the nationally renowned William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
This grant will play a pivotal role in supporting the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the continuous Battle of Plattsburgh Commemorations.
President Tom Donahue expressed his gratitude, stating, “This marks the fourth grant we have received from the foundation. The unwavering support extended by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation has been instrumental in our ability to present this historic event to our community. The Foundation supports our “Living History” approach to presenting the life and times as they appeared in 1814, ” Donahue said. “It is an honor to partner with such a prestigious organization as we celebrate 25 remarkable years of the BOP Commemorations right here in Plattsburgh.”
The 25th Anniversary of celebrating the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemorations will take place from September 7 to 11. The event promises a multitude of engaging activities, concerts, authentic reenactments, a parade, and various other 1814-themed activities. Notably, Thursday night’s program will feature a concert presented by The United States Navy Band Northeast, while the acclaimed Glengarry Bhoys will grace the stage on Friday night for an outdoor concert, culminating in a grand fireworks display.
As the event draws near, 1814 Commemoration Inc. eagerly anticipates the profound impact of this year’s event on the community, fostering a deeper appreciation for the significant historical legacy of the Battle of Plattsburgh.
For more information and a complete schedule of events visit 1814inc.com.
