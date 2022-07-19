Portion of road in Champlain to be closed through Thursday
CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Highway Superintendent is advising area residents that a portion of the Mason Road in the Town of Champlain will be closed on Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21, for replacement of a large cross-culvert. Work will be conducted between Box 420 and Box 543 Mason Road between both intersections with Leggett Road.
This portion of Mason Road will be closed throughout the construction period. A detour route is in place and appropriately signed.
Motorists should plan ahead for alternate travel routes during the closure period. Every effort will be made to expedite the work and re-open the roadway at the earliest possible time.
Free Brushton rabies vaccination clinic scheduled
BRUSHTON — Franklin County Public Health Services is offering a free Rabies Clinic Monday, July 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brushton Fire Department located at 816 County Route 7, Brushton.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Registry is available online at tinyurl.com/bddfbxcd or by phone at 518-481-1710.
Dogs, cats and ferrets 3 months of age or older must be vaccinated. Ferrets must be vaccinated yearly. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier and controlled by an adult.
1-year and 3-year proof of vaccination certificates will be issued at the clinic, proof of previous vaccination is required. $5 donations are appreciated.
Ticonderoga Area Car Show set for Aug. 7
TICONDEROGA — The 29th annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show will take place Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ticonderoga Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
The event will be a judged car show, with a number of special awards given out to participants of the show. Each award has been custom designed for this year’s event.
Food, vendors, music, t-shirts, raffles, contests and other activities will be available throughout the duration of the car show.
Those who wish to participate in the show can pre-register for $15 until August 4. Registration the day of the show will cost $20. All vehicles must be on the grounds before 11 a.m. or they will not be judged.
There is no cost to spectate the show.
The Ticonderoga Area Car Show is coordinated and sponsor by the Adirondack Trail Riders, for more information contact the Adirondack Trail Riders at 518-585-6102 or email adirondacktrailriders@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.