Weight limits removed for pickup truck registration
Effective May 25th, weight limits of pickup trucks for personal use can be registered as passenger or commercial vehicles. Section 106.6 of the Commissioner’s Regulations now allows an unmodified pickup truck of any weight which is used for non-commercial purposes and with no business advertising to receive a passenger registration.
This applies to a truck with a cargo bed and sidewalls, regardless of the seating capacity within the cab.
This also applies to pickup trucks that are leased or rented, providing that the lessee or renter certifies on a form provided by the leasing or rental company that the truck shall be used exclusively for non-commercial purposes.
No rental or leasing company shall permit the rental or leasing of a pickup truck if the renter or lessee fails to complete the certification required, or if such company knows or has reason to know that the renter or lessee is operating a pickup truck for commercial purposes.
For more information contact the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Design phase started for Cornelia Street workPLATTSBURGH — The design phases of a complete street project have begun for Route Three between Prospect Avenue and Sorrell Avenue on Cornelia Street.
Funded through a match grant with the Department of Transportation, the total grant for the redesign is $580,000.
“The City has two primary business districts: Downtown and Uptown. And as much attention our historic downtown receives, it’s critically important that our City continues to grow and put our attention to both,” Christopher Rosenquest, Plattsburgh Mayor, said.
“Improved multi-modal access, complete street designs, and enhanced streetscapes will attract more investment and tourism to Uptown. This is a big win for Uptown commerce and residents.”
A traffic study and base survey is to be conducted to determine traffic pattern, pedestrian and vehicle safety, primarily at the intersection of Cornelia and Broad Street.
The DOT guidelines state the City has up to five years to implement the design phase of the project. The City plans to work with the Town of Plattsburgh to ensure a seamless transition between city and town borders.
“This project is significant because it’s focusing on a major thoroughfare in the City of Plattsburgh. The addition of sidewalks in this area will be helpful to residents especially in the wintertime who are often seen carrying groceries in the road due the absence or lack of sidewalks “ Andrew Durrin, Assistant Superintendent of Public Works and Project Lead, said.
More acts added to Music in the Park concerts
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls announced four more concerts as part of their new Music in the Park series.
The dates of these concerts are Friday, July 22, with a performance from PBR Band; Friday, Aug. 12, with Neil Gillespie; Saturday, Aug. 27, with Towne Meeting and Friday, Sept. 23 with The Bootleg Band.
All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. and will take place in River Street Park in Schuyler Falls.
Music in the Park is a free series of concerts sponsored by the Town of Schuyler Falls, all are welcome and the events are family friendly. Food and drink will be available for purchase, those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
