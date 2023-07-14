Champlain Area Trails to be honored at Adk. Council’s Forever Wild Day
Chris Maron and the organization he has led for many years, Champlain Area Trails (CATS), will be honored at the Adirondack Council’s Forever Wild Day celebration today at Crown Point State Historic Site.
Maron and CATS will receive the Special Recognition Award. CATS, an accredited land trust, has connected thousands of people to nature through its 77 miles of trails, 983 acres of protected land, and hundreds of hikes, outdoor education events, and volunteer workdays since 2009.
Forever Wild Day celebrates the Adirondack Park, the largest park in the contiguous United States. The Adirondack Council will present CATS and its Executive Director, Chris Maron, with the Special Recognition Award in recognition of CATS’ work creating recreational opportunities, protecting open space, and promoting tourism in the Champlain Valley.
The day’s events include morning outings at a nearby state park, an awards lunch, presentations, and a hike at Coot Hill, which CATS is working to preserve. Coot Hill’s 65 acres provide wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation opportunities along Lake Champlain.
CATS invites the public to join in the celebration at Forever Wild Day. The awards ceremony will take place during the luncheon. Registration is required at www.adirondackcouncil.org
CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its regular meeting for July 18.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the Boardroom – Moore Building, Room 228M. This meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.
Clinton County Legislature to meetPLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet July 19.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are Authorizing Emergency Preparedness Grant Application and Acceptance, Authorizing 2023-2024 Round Accelerated Transit Capital (ATC) Grant Application and Acceptance and Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to Solicit Bids for Various Materials and Services as Needed for the Year 2024.
Meetings are open to the public.
