SL Youth Center offering clothes, hygiene kits for teens
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Youth Center is partnering with Suburban Propane to prepare and provide hygiene kits and seasonal clothing to teens in need.
The initiative will take place Friday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Saranac Lake Youth Center located at 29 Woodruff Street, Saranac Lake.
Representatives from Suburban Propane, Adirondack Farms, Saranac Lake Youth Center, as well as, Mathew Scollin and Kelly Brunette, Saranac Lake Village Board Trustees, alongside Jordanna Mallach, Harrietstown Town Supervisor, will prepare the kits and hand them out.
According to their website Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives.
For more information visit www.suburbanpropane.com.
According to the groups website The Saranac Lake Youth Center serves all middle and high school students in the Saranac Lake School District. Open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. after school and six weeks during the summer,. The center focuses on forming positive relationships and being respectful and responsible by providing teens a location to hang out and practice skills.
For more information visit https://saranaclakeyouth.wix site.com/slyc.
Altona Republican Party to caucus
ALTONA — The Caucus will be held Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. in the Altona Fire Station meeting room located at 480 Devils Den Rd, Altona. The meeting agenda includes candidate nominations for Town Justice.
For more information call 518-493-3454.
Town of Beekmantown Town Board Work Session scheduled
WEST CHAZY — The town board will hold a special work session Thursday, July 21 at 10:45 a.m. at the Beekmantown Town Hall located at 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy. The purpose of this session is to obtain information regarding a water grant. The board will attend a webinar hosted by New York State and the WIIA program, it is open to the public.
For more information contact Randy Lozier, town clerke, at 518 563 4650 extension #2.
Lake Placid Central School Board to meet
The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the school and online via zoom conference. The agenda for this meeting includes reports from the board, goals, objectives, donation acceptance and special education.
The Zoom Meeting ID is 918 2218 1410 and the Passcode is 000384.
Comedy show to raise funds for childhood mental health
The Completely Stranded Comedy Troupe will perform Friday, July 15, at 7 p.m. outside of the farm office located at 1034 Miner Farm Road, Chazy. Attendees can make a donation of their choice. Bring your own lawn chair. Proceeds will benefit United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. and allocated to childhood mental health and wellness programs in the region. For more information contact Rachel at dutil@whminer.com or call 518-846-7121 ext. 115
Library service offering discounts to area museums
PLATTSBURGH — The libraries of Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System (CEFLS) are proud to offer discount passes to area museums in support of lifelong learning.
The passes may be checked out just like a book and are available to library card holders of any member library in the C-E-F-L Library System.
Thanks to a Generous Acts grant from the Adirondack Foundation, all of our member libraries have at least one Discovery Pass to The Wild Center.
This pass provides a discounted admission price of $10 per adult for up to two adults, and free admission for up to four youths, ages 5-17 (admission for young children ages 4 and under is always free).
Visit wildcenter.org to see how this wonderful local resource helps people connect with nature.
In addition, Fort Ticonderoga generously provided discount passes to all of the libraries in our System. Each pass allows 10% off general admission for up to 4 people during the 2022 Campaign Season. Learn about all of the great experiences that Fort Ti has to offer at fortticonderoga.org.
Passes for other museums are also available at participating libraries in our region. Check out our online catalog at tinyurl.com/museum-pass for current offerings.
Crown Point Historic Site to host reenactments
CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Historic site invites all to the French and Indian War encampment Saturday, August 6 gates open at 9:30 a.m. at the Crown Point Historic Site located at 21 Grandview Dr., Crown Point.
Two battle demonstrations will take place throughout the day, the morning battle demonstration will take place at 11 a.m. and the afternoon battle at 2 p.m. when reenactors will bring the historic site to life.
Participants will display military tactics used in the skirmish warfare.
The demonstrations portray the clash between French, British and Indigenous allies during the 18th century.
Food vendors, Crab Shack and Mr Ding-a-Ling, will be available for lunch and ice cream.
A shuttle from the parking area to the forts will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
