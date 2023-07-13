New York State postpones North Country Bond Act listening session
SARANAC LAKE — Following extensive flood damage to North Country communities earlier this week, the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act listening session scheduled for July 14 in Saranac Lake at North Country Community College is being postponed.
As many community leaders across the region continue to focus on restoring critical roads, infrastructure, homes, and businesses, New York State is postponing the event and will work to reschedule the session later this summer.
New Yorkers interested in learning more about the Bond Act can find general information about the $4.2 billion landmark initiative at www.ny.gov/BondAct. In addition, resources being provided at the listening sessions, such as general information about state and federal funding programs and state funding opportunities available now to assist with infrastructure improvements complimenting the objectives of the Bond Act are posted on the website. This includes grant applications being accepted through July 28, 2023, for $425 million through the Environmental Facilities Corporation — $200 million of which is being made available with the first investments under the Bond Act. An additional $78 million is available through the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Improvement Program as part of the millions of dollars currently available through the Consolidated Funding Application also until July 28, 2023.
The State also created a new web-based survey as part of the ongoing efforts to involve stakeholders and all New Yorkers during the Bond Act rollout. The survey is not a formal funding application but instead helps users share potential project ideas and other feedback on the state’s funding mechanisms to help collect feedback about the types of projects communities may be seeking to support with Bond Act resources.
The next Bond Act listening session is in the Capital Region on Thursday, July 20, at the University at Albany, followed by a virtual listening session on July 26. To register for these and other sessions planned in coming weeks, go to www.ny.gov/BondAct.
AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on July 18 in the District Office in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the special meeting will begin with Executive Session, and following the executive session the board will consider personnel items.
