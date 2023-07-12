Parks Come Alive! returns to Melissa L. Penfield Park
PLATTSBURGH — Parks Come Alive! in the City of Plattsburgh will be held today from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Melissa L. Penfield Park.
The event will feature local food, drinks, music and activities for kids.
Local musicians, Will Pellerin and Josh West will be performing, and Oval Craft Brewing Company will be hosting the event’s beer garden for those 21 and over.
Tammy’s Food Truck, The Dogfather, High Peaks Brew and Mr. Ding a Ling will be serving food, and there will be a limited number of $5 food vouchers available. More than 20 local organizations, such as Lake Champlain Sea Grant, Adirondack Helping Hands and Youth Advocate Programs will be at the event providing fun games and activities for kids.
The August Parks Come Alive! event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10.
