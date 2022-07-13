DMV warning of phishing scam
ALBANY — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles warns residents of a new attempt to steal personal information via text message alerts.
The suspicious texts will falsely claim eligibility for a $1,500 rebate in response to the rising fuel prices. The link attached will bring the user to a page designed to mimic the DMV and asks users to submit personal information.
The fraudulent messages are attempts at stealing data, commit identity theft or further infect the user’s computer or mobile device.
“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV commissioner, said.
“DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information. If you aren’t sure if you received a phishing scam, you may contact us at dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.”
CCHA to hold free US Oval historical tour
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association invites all Saturday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the CCHA Museum located at 98 Ohio Avenue for a guided walking tour of the historic buildings of the Old Base Oval, of Plattsburgh, NY.
The Old Base Oval has been a part of the military base from the War of 1812 until the Plattsburgh Airforce Base closed in 1995. The tour will include visiting and learning about the various repurposed historic buildings on the base, historic events will be retold through narration and photos of the buildings former glory.
The walking tour will take approximately one and a half hours, copies of “The Plattsburgh Military Reservation, A Pictorial History” by Richard B. Frost and Melissa A. Peck will be available for purchase.
Tours are free, donations are appreciated. To register call 561-0340.
Libraries loaning out bird-watching kits
KEENE — Keene Valley Public Library and Saranac Lake Free Library are loaning backpacks stocked with binoculars and field guides to give people an opportunity to try out birding.
The packs are part of the Adirondack Birding for All program of the ADK Land Trust in an attempt to raise awareness and appreciation for the birds of the Adirondacks.
“Birds are such an important aspect of our natural history,” Derek Rogers, stewardship manager at the Adirondack Land Trust, who helped launch the program, said.
“I’ve been a dedicated birder for 20 years and a sentiment I hear regularly is, ‘I would love to try birding, but I don’t have a pair of binoculars.’ It’s exciting to break down that barrier so everyone can experience the joy of birding.”
This program was made possible by a grant from Northern New York Audobon’s Joseph and Joan Cullman Conservation Foundation program.
To learn more about this event contact info@dirondacklandtrust.org or call 518-576-2400
